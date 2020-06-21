Winners for HIPA’s ‘Faith’ Instagram Photo Contest announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, HIPA, has concluded the May edition of the Instagram Photo Contest themed ‘Faith’.

Five winners were announced for the competition, which received submissions under the hashtag #HIPAContest_Faith. The contest winners hailed from; Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iran and Philippines. May’s ‘People’s Choice Award’ winner will receive a brand new SONY RX100M6, courtesy of Sony middle East and Africa.

HIPA Secretary-General Ali bin Thalith said, "Ramadan was a global occasion to open the door to different photographic experiences to translate the concept of ‘faith’ through the language of imagery. It provided photographer’s with the opportunity to reflect and express a topic that is both diverse and dynamic. We were overwhelmed by the number of outstanding and noteworthy submissions. Congratulations as always to our talented winners, and we look forward to even more of our community getting involved in next month’s competition."

Winner of the ‘People’s Choice Award’ was Omid Heydarifar @omidheydarifar from Iran and he said, "The photo was taken after an earthquake in the Sarbul Gold area in Kermanshah Province, western Iran, in 2017, where the region's residents seem to believe in God’s worth and destiny despite the severity of the event.

In this photo there is a husband and wife praying among the ruins.

This is my first win and I thank HIPA for it. It will contribute greatly to introducing me and my photos to the world. I aspire to create a positive impact through peace and friendship among the nations of the world."

The Saudi winner, Ahmed Alibrahim @alibrahim.photos said, "I took this photo in the city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah during Hajj in 1435 AH. I was taking a group of pictures of the pilgrims and suddenly this man appeared and booked the place in front of Ibrahim's Maqam at the appropriate moment.

This is my first win in an online competition, and I am very happy with him being in a competition of this magnitude. My inspiration and ambition are boundless, and this win will give me a very strong push forward."