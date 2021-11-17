Winners for HIPA’S ‘Masks’ Instagram Photo Contest announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has concluded the October 2021 edition of the Instagram Photo Contest, Masks. Five winners were announced for the competition, which received submissions under the hashtag #HIPAContest_Masks. The contest winners hailed from; India, Indonesia, and Philippines.

The winners are Muhammed Fazil, Rinku Sharma and all from India, Tan Tie Hiap from Indonesia and Emmanuel Fajutag from Philippines.

HIPA Secretary General, Ali bin Thalith, said, "The competition topics are inspired by different human activities, rituals, customs and behaviors associated with global cultures. The artistic exploration of masks dates back years and manifests not just as worn masks but also face tattoos and painting. Our photographer’s shared with us their breadth of creativity in this month’s competition. We congratulate all the winners, especially those who are winning for the first time, and we invite everyone to continue participating and pushing their boundaries."

Our winner from India Shyjith Onden Cheriyath @shyjith_kannur said, "The photo was taken in Kannur, Kerala, India; for a famous ritual art form that originated in northern Kerala. It includes dance, mime and music, glorifying the beliefs of ancient tribes that place great value on the worship of heroes and the spirits of their ancestors.

There are more than 450 types of shrines in Kannur district. Each of them has a special make-up and performance style. This particular pattern is called ‘Kaithachamundi’.

This is my fourth win with HIPA. I always participate in all HIPA’s competitions and I feel that it is one of the greatest platforms for competitions and photography education in the world. As a travel and documentary photographer, my ambition is to win the annual HIPA competition and to travel to unknown parts of the world and inspire photographers."

Tan Tie Hiap @inilensabudi, our winner from Indonesia explained, "During the closures I was taking many photos of myself with ideas and methods of my own creation, and when my friend told me that there is a competition on the HIPA platform, I immediately entered.

I have won many local photography competitions, but this is my first international win. I want to thank HIPA for this wonderful surprise and I am very grateful and happy that I was able to achieve one of my personal goals this year; winning in an international photograph contest. Winning this competition gave me a new spirit to talk and participate more as a photographer. It has inspired me to be an even better photographer."