Winners for HIPA’s ‘Sports - Action’ Instagram photo contest announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has concluded the April 2021 edition of the Instagram Photo Contest, Sports - Action.

Five winners were announced for the competition, which received submissions under the hashtag #HIPAContest_Sports. The contest winners hailed from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Indonesia and Turkey.

HIPA Secretary-General, Ali bin Thalith, commented, "In recent times, sports fans the world over have had to sit out from being able to attend their favorite sporting event due to the pandemic, but we are hopeful and have seen the tides of change coming through. Healthy competition and supporting our team has always created a dynamic element to every sport; and photography has always been there to not only capture but fuel the spirit of competition. Sports photography requires both a keen eye and formidable shooting skills, which all our winners displayed."

Winner from Kuwait Yousef Al Qallaf @qallaf99 said, "The photo was taken of kitesurfing, which has increased in popularity recently in Kuwait.

On this day I was in a new location that has become a popular amongst fans of the sport. It was an opportunity for me as a sports photographer to try new techniques; for this photo, I used the panning technique."

Ibrhim Asiri @aseeri_photographer, winner from Saudi Arabia said, "I took the photo at the Dakar Rally, and during this distinguished sporting event there was a challenge between my photography colleagues and I; which raised the intensity of competition and the desire excel. Winning in this contest will support my photography journey and raise my profile."

Beawiharta @beawiharta, winner from Indonesia said, "I took the photo in the semi-final match of the Asian Games in Jakarta 2018. My focus was on how the player's eyes react with the ball, but my lens was only a 400mm. I decided to crop my photograph because I could not get any closer to the player during the match. I hope that winning in this Instagram competition increases my exposure amongst the photography community."