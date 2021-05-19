UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Winners For HIPA’s ‘Sports - Action’ Instagram Photo Contest Announced

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Winners for HIPA’s ‘Sports - Action’ Instagram photo contest announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has concluded the April 2021 edition of the Instagram Photo Contest, Sports - Action.

Five winners were announced for the competition, which received submissions under the hashtag #HIPAContest_Sports. The contest winners hailed from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Indonesia and Turkey.

HIPA Secretary-General, Ali bin Thalith, commented, "In recent times, sports fans the world over have had to sit out from being able to attend their favorite sporting event due to the pandemic, but we are hopeful and have seen the tides of change coming through. Healthy competition and supporting our team has always created a dynamic element to every sport; and photography has always been there to not only capture but fuel the spirit of competition. Sports photography requires both a keen eye and formidable shooting skills, which all our winners displayed."

Winner from Kuwait Yousef Al Qallaf @qallaf99 said, "The photo was taken of kitesurfing, which has increased in popularity recently in Kuwait.

On this day I was in a new location that has become a popular amongst fans of the sport. It was an opportunity for me as a sports photographer to try new techniques; for this photo, I used the panning technique."

Ibrhim Asiri @aseeri_photographer, winner from Saudi Arabia said, "I took the photo at the Dakar Rally, and during this distinguished sporting event there was a challenge between my photography colleagues and I; which raised the intensity of competition and the desire excel. Winning in this contest will support my photography journey and raise my profile."

Beawiharta @beawiharta, winner from Indonesia said, "I took the photo in the semi-final match of the Asian Games in Jakarta 2018. My focus was on how the player's eyes react with the ball, but my lens was only a 400mm. I decided to crop my photograph because I could not get any closer to the player during the match. I hope that winning in this Instagram competition increases my exposure amongst the photography community."

Related Topics

World Sports Turkey Kuwait Rashid Jakarta Dakar Indonesia Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira April 2018 Event All From Asia Instagram

Recent Stories

China to launch 6th vocational education week

2 minutes ago

Over 435 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administer ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey rejects US claims of Erdogan's 'anti-Semiti ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister Arrives in Cyclone-Hit Gujar ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore Slams Top Indian Official for Calling Ne ..

8 minutes ago

Puppy Gifted to Queen Elizabeth During Her Husband ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.