Winners Honoured At Ski Marathon In Russia’s Sakhalin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:17 PM

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) The 26th Sakhalin Ski Marathon in Memory of I. P. Farkhutdinov brought together around 2,000 athletes from 56 Russian regions and 219 cities for a highly competitive race. With medal placements decided in the final metres, the event showcased outstanding performances, according to tv BRICS International Media Network, the event’s international information partner.

Unlike most Russian races, the marathon follows a point-to-point route rather than a circular track, offering participants breathtaking views of snow-covered hills, coniferous forests, and a 10 km stretch along the Sea of Okhotsk. Adding to the festive atmosphere, Zim Zimych the Bear, the official mascot, greeted participants at the start and finish.

In the 50 km freestyle race, 2018 Olympic bronze medallist Anastasiya Kuleshova (Nizhny Novgorod) and Ruslan Ablyazisov (Perm Krai) took first place, while Stanislav Volzhentsev and Anastasiya Vlasova (Komi Republic) won the 30 km event.

Vlasova noted the course’s challenges, saying, “In Sweden, I skied 90 km in 3 hours 30 minutes, but here I completed 50 km in 3 hours. The snowy pass made it tough, and I’ll need three days to recover.”

At the awards ceremony, Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko proposed hosting international cross-country skiing competitions on Sakhalin in 2026, inviting skiers from Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries.

Mikhail Shamsutdinov, Director of the Sakhalin Ski Marathon, also competed, completing the 30 km race using only his hands in a personal challenge.

The event also featured youth and inclusive races, including a 1 km classic race for ages 6–12, a 5 km freestyle race for ages 13–16, and a 300-metre "Baby Marathon" for young skiers, along with a 1 km race for participants with disabilities.

First held in 1987, the Sakhalin Ski Marathon promotes a healthy lifestyle, international cooperation, and the growth of cross-country skiing in Russia and the APAC region.

