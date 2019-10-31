Winners of 'Egypt Government Excellence Award' announced in partnership with UAE

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) A UAE delegation attended a ceremony in Cairo marking the announcement of Egypt Government Excellence Award under the auspices of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, who led the UAE delegation to the event, said that the announcement of Egypt Government Excellence Award's winners is an important milestone in the ongoing strategic governance partnership between the UAE and Egypt.

"The Award is the culmination of tireless efforts made by joint task forces who worked together diligently and harmoniously for more than a year to accomplish one of the key pillars of our partnership agreement which aims at ensuring cooperation and exchange of expertise as well as success stories in optimising government work," he added.

Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly announced the winners of the award which was launched at the end of Egypt's Conference of Government Excellence in Cairo in July 2018 with the support and UAE partnership.

"The strategic partnership between the UAE and Egypt in the field of government modernisation translates the UAE's vision under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for fostering cooperation and partnership between brotherly Arab countries. This comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to develop a common Arab model of government work according to best international practices," Al Gergawi added.

"The UAE has a consistent and genuine approach that forms the nature of its relations with brotherly countries, based on giving and building bridges of communication that ensure social welfare, safety, happiness and dignified living."

The Egypt Government Excellence Award, in line with the UAE Government Excellence System, aims to improve government performance at various levels, motivate government employees to excel, innovate and innovate, and encourage competition between different government institutions and agencies to provide quality government services that accelerate development paths in various economic and vital sectors. It meets the needs and aspirations of citizens in accordance with international standards of quality and government excellence.

The Egypt Government Excellence Award includes two categories: Institutional Excellence Awards and Individual Excellence Awards.