Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowned

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) Abdulla Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Arab Muay Thai Federation and Chairman of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, crowned the winners of the Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019, which concluded today at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City.

The award ceremony was attended by several heads of Arab delegations and members of the Arab diplomatic corps.

Over 120 male and female competitors from 16 Arab countries participated in the championship, whose final round saw Emirati and Moroccan competitors topping the overall standings with four gold medals each. Egypt came in third with one gold medal, won by Ikram Abou El Komsan.

The event was witnessed by Arif Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and other sporting leaders.