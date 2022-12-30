UrduPoint.com

Winners Of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award Announced

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism has announced the winners of the second session, which was titled “Transformations of the Contemporary Arabic Poem in View of Criticism”.

Three Arab critics have won the award: Critic Fathi Al Sharmani of Yemen won first place for his study on “The Strategy of Cultural Transformation in Contemporary Yemeni Poetry.” Dr. Mohammed Al Tahnawi of Morocco won the second place for his work, "Failure of Criticism, and Poetic Rhythm," and Dr. Abd al-Rahim Wahbi of Saudi Arabia won the third place for his paper, "Imagination Patterns in Contemporary Arabic Poetry: An Approach to the Discourses of Criticism and Poetry.

According to Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qassir, Director of Cultural Affairs, the award is successfully establishing a critical scene for Arabic poetry in accordance with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Egypt had the highest participation rate in the rate.

Since 2020, the Department of Cultural Affairs in Sharjah has sponsored the award to promote Arab poetry, encourage critics and those who are interested in studying poetry for the benefit of the Arab creative community.

