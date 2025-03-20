Open Menu

Winners Of 'Date Palm International Photography' Competition Announced

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The General Secretariat of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, announced the winners of the "Date Palm International Photography" competition, in its 16th Session, 2025.

The Award organised the competition under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Award’s board of Trustees.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, the Award’s Secretary-General, announced this in a press statement, expressing his happiness with the Competition’s achievements over the past sixteen years. He highlighted how the event has strengthened the relationship between people and the date palm tree by using photography as a means to raise public awareness of its importance.

He further emphasised that the Competition has created a broader platform for the exchange of experiences among photographers worldwide. It has also showcased the touristic, environmental, and heritage aspects of the date palm tree through photography while fostering a deeper connection between people, the land, and the environment.

The Award’s Secretary-General also noted that the sixteenth session of the Competition stood out due to the participation of 142 photographers from 18 countries.

He highlighted that the event featured 380 of the most beautiful photographs, each reflecting the photographers' deep admiration and intimate connection with the Blessed Tree.

