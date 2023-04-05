Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recognised

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makotum honoured Dr. Ahmed Omar Hashem, the former president of Al-Azhar University, for being named the Islamic Personality of the Dubai International Quran Award Competition this year.

This came at an awards ceremony held tonight under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Founder of the Dubai International Quran Award.

Hashem has been honoured in recognition of his great contributions to the field of advocacy and service of religion.The Award Jury chairman and members were also recognised by Sheikh Mohamed. Hashem's son received the award on behalf of his father.

The top three finishers were Saleh Ahmed, from Bangladesh, Abbas Hadi Omar, from Ethiopia, and Khaled Al Burkani, from Saudi Arabia.