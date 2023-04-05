Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Winners Of Dubai International Quran Award Recognised

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 02:15 AM

Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recognised

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makotum honoured Dr. Ahmed Omar Hashem, the former president of Al-Azhar University, for being named the Islamic Personality of the Dubai International Quran Award Competition this year.

This came at an awards ceremony held tonight under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Founder of the Dubai International Quran Award.

Hashem has been honoured in recognition of his great contributions to the field of advocacy and service of religion.The Award Jury chairman and members were also recognised by Sheikh Mohamed. Hashem's son received the award on behalf of his father.

The top three finishers were Saleh Ahmed, from Bangladesh, Abbas Hadi Omar, from Ethiopia, and Khaled Al Burkani, from Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bangladesh Dubai Rashid Ethiopia Saudi Arabia From Top

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on I ..

UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

37 minutes ago
 Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

2 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.7 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working for UN Mission ..

Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working for UN Mission 'Unacceptable' - Spokesperson

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.