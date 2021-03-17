Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Government Excellence Award honoured

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today honoured the winners of the first edition of the "Ministry of Defence Government Excellence Award".

The event was attended by Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several officers and officials from the ministry and the award’s winners.

On the occasion, Al Bowardi highlighted the support of the country’s leadership for government authorities and its efforts to mobilise all possible material and human resources, to innovate new working systems and achieve excellence and innovation in all areas of work.

This support is a motivation for everyone to work hard and attain distinguished positions within their institutions, he added, noting that the overall goal should be to promote the culture of excellence, reinforce the readiness of the country’s defence systems, and raise the capacities of the ministry’s recruits.

"The Ministry of Defence will continue its national role in serving the defence and military sector through several pillars, most notably education, health, gender balance, scientific research and development while attracting distinguished talents and the youth," he further added.

Al Bowardi stressed that the ministry’s youth council is consolidating the key role of the youth, and a "CEO for Happiness and Quality of Life" has been appointed to support the implementation of the national defence programme, noting that the ministry will launch several initiatives that will ensure the future of government work, as part of the preparations for the next fifty years.