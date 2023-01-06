Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 announced

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) DUBAI, 5th January, 2023 (WAM) – The Arab Organisation for Education, Culture and Science (ALECSO) and Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance announced the results of the 25th session of Hamdan – ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research for 2022.

The award attracted the participation of 13 Arab countries where there were four winning research papers from 72 participants.

Prof. Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of ALECSO, expressed his delight at announcing the results of the competitions in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee of the Hamdan Foundation and for completing 25 years in service of the development of the educational sector.

He said that the organisation's partnership with the Hamdan Foundation demonstrates its intention to promote and disseminate research in education by highlighting the significance of researchers in offering all decision-makers the tools they need to create high-quality, well-balanced education that helps close the knowledge gap between developed and developing societies. It highlighted the importance of research and studies in supporting the initiatives of Arab governments and organisations focussed on enhancing education.

Prof. Dr. Amar noted that the Hamdan – ALECSO Award has successfully identified effective research practices in education in the Arab world. The dissemination of these practices throughout the Arab world contributes to turning these initiatives into actions in the educational fields, which helps to increase opportunities and the expansion of the research and its impact on raising academic standards in the Arab world.

He said that four research papers are on the list of winners for the 25th session of the award. Three researchers are from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and one is from the Republic of Yemen.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, expressed his delight with foundation’s fruitful collaboration with ALECSO, which culminated in the announcement of the results of the award in its current session and the achievement reflected by the high level of participation from the Arab countries.

A ceremony honouring the winners will be organised in March 2023 in Dubai. It will include winners of various local, Gulf and Arab levels, as well as international talent awards.