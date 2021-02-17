Winners of ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition to be announced in March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has concluded the eighth edition of its ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition, which this year was themed ‘Zayed’s Ambition Embraces Space’.

DCT Abu Dhabi will announce the Names of winners during a virtual awards ceremony that will be held in conjunction with the National Month of Reading in March.

The Department will also select a range of distinguished stories to honour the young writers in a special ceremony during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 23rd to 29th May, 2021.

Shaikha Mohamed Almehairi, library Management Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "The competition not only encourages students to read, it also motivates them to write interesting stories, which in turn boosts their creativity, which will ultimately help establish a new generation of authors.

"DCT Abu Dhabi seeks to unleash the creativity of the emirate’s children, which is why we chose space to be the theme for this edition. Space is not only a fascinating topic it is also important to educate upcoming generations about the UAE’s incredible achievements in this sector, to motivate them to build a better future for themselves and the community in general."

DCT Abu Dhabi will be publishing the winning stories in a large storybook, which will be distributed to all UAE schools, ensuring its availability in school libraries, as well as in Dar Al Kutub libraries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.