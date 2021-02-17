UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Winners Of ‘Little Writer In The Big Book’ Competition To Be Announced In March

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:15 PM

Winners of ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition to be announced in March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has concluded the eighth edition of its ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition, which this year was themed ‘Zayed’s Ambition Embraces Space’.

DCT Abu Dhabi will announce the Names of winners during a virtual awards ceremony that will be held in conjunction with the National Month of Reading in March.

The Department will also select a range of distinguished stories to honour the young writers in a special ceremony during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 23rd to 29th May, 2021.

Shaikha Mohamed Almehairi, library Management Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "The competition not only encourages students to read, it also motivates them to write interesting stories, which in turn boosts their creativity, which will ultimately help establish a new generation of authors.

"DCT Abu Dhabi seeks to unleash the creativity of the emirate’s children, which is why we chose space to be the theme for this edition. Space is not only a fascinating topic it is also important to educate upcoming generations about the UAE’s incredible achievements in this sector, to motivate them to build a better future for themselves and the community in general."

DCT Abu Dhabi will be publishing the winning stories in a large storybook, which will be distributed to all UAE schools, ensuring its availability in school libraries, as well as in Dar Al Kutub libraries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Young Reading March May All From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe enhances UAE’s soft power, efforts fo ..

21 minutes ago

Kering looks to rebound after 2020 virus crisis

7 minutes ago

Arctic Warming May Be Behind Winter Freeze in Texa ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Instructors Do Not Take Part in CAR Gov't ..

39 minutes ago

Turkish stocks up at midweek open

39 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.