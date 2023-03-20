Winners of Wingfoil Racing World Cup Championship 2023 crowned

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 20th March, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation; and Chairman of the UAE Kitesurf, Water Skiing and Rowing Committee, crowned winners of the Wingfoil Racing World Cup Championship 2023, held at Al Mughirah Beach, during the 14th Al Dhafra Water Festival.

After three intense days of competition, the Ad Ports Group Wingfoil Racing World Cup Abu Dhabi concluded with the wearers of the yellow bibs, Paula Novotna (CZE) and Mathis Ghio (FRA), winning the women's and men's titles respectively.

International Wingfoil racers from nine countries competed in the championship.

The event is the first race in the championship series. Hosted by AD Ports Group and the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, in collaboration with the International Wing sports Association (ISWA), the World Cup Championship was held in Abu Dhabi for the first time, marking a milestone moment in the Cup’s history.

Wingfoiling, which is predicted to become an increasingly popular sport, is a thrilling and dynamic activity that combines elements from kitesurfing, windsurfing and surfing.

Participants stand on a board and control a wing that is not connected to the board, relying on the upwards force and sideways propulsion to move across the water.