'Winning Mohammed Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award Significant Milestone In CBUAE's Success Journey': Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 12:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2024 (WAM) – Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) said that winning the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award is a significant milestone in the CBUAE's success journey.

“The accolade serves as a great incentive for further dedication in achieving leadership and becoming one of the top central banks in the world,” Balama said on the occasion of the CBUAE's win of the Leading Federal Entity Award in the category of entities with over 500 employees at the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award 2024.

He attributed this success to the support of the nation's leadership and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Central Bank of the UAE, to advance the financial sector, strengthen monetary and financial stability and enhance the country’s global competitiveness.

He stated that the CBUAE has deeply ingrained excellence within its operations and activities by adopting integrated strategies and policies according to the international best practices to achieve its vision of becoming among the top central banks globally.

He highlighted the CBUAE's adoption of sustainable and innovative policies, which has been instrumental in developing the nation's financial infrastructure and further bolstered by key initiatives that contribute to fostering a robust and innovative financial ecosystem that supports digital transformation.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award, the UAE's highest award for institutional achievement, is granted to the federal entity that demonstrates the strongest performance across all criteria of the government excellence framework. It aims to enhance the role of government institutions in serving all segments of society, raise awareness of the principles and importance of excellence, and develop the necessary capabilities to drive excellence across all federal government institutions.

