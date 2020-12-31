UrduPoint.com
Winning Regional Steel Challenge Reflects Our Effective Collaboration With UAE’s Educational Institutions: Emirates Steel CEO

Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, praised the outstanding performance of the Abu Dhabi University (ADU) during the 15th Steel Challenge championship organised by World Steel Association (worldsteel) last November.

Two mechanical engineering students from the ADU ranked first and third in fierce competition with students from 27 countries in West-Asia region. Participants were challenged to make a special grade of steel through a virtual programme simulating the manufacturing process.

Al Remeithi said that this is an impressive achievement as the ADU is the first university to win this challenge in the Arab world since it started 15 years ago. In addition, Emirates Steel’s employees participated in the "Professionals" category and were among the top 10, and this reflects the solid experience of their experts and employees.

"Emirates Steel is proud of the great work and effective collaboration with ADU on training and guiding the participating students.

This is aligned with our strategic objectives and efforts to invest in young minds, support UAE’s talents, and establish our position as a change-maker contributing to our community and industry as well. We also aim to attract the youth to start their promising career within the industrial sector, which is vital to support the national industrialization plans and strategies to boost UAE’s diversified economic development," he added.

The Emirates Steel CEO emphasised that Emirates Steel is keen on collaborating with the educational institutions in research and development, training programmes, technical consultations, and student internships, etc. "This boosts the performance of the industrial sector and attracts young minds at an early stage so that they can dive into one of the core industries in the UAE where they can build their future career," he said in conclusion.

