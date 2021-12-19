UrduPoint.com

Winter Camp In Dubai Safari Park Enhances Children's Awareness On Nature And Animals

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Winter camp in Dubai Safari Park enhances children&#039;s awareness on nature and animals

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) Dubai Safari Park organises winter camp aiming to educate children about the importance of protecting and preserving nature, animals and the environment. It also focuses on other related science knowledge that implements the values of responsibility, self-reliance, teamwork and learning new skills.

Winter camp activities include getting to know Dubai Safari Park and its facilities and the various types of animals in it, as well as learning about the profession of a veterinarian, in addition to organising external trips for camp participants to Al Marmoom, Hatta and Mushrif National Park.

This is to enhance the values of self-reliance and discovering nature.

The camp focuses on the importance of protecting the animals and providing suitable environment to enhance and protect their welfare, in addition to learning about the UAE heritage and values.

The winter camp is organised in Dubai Safari Park during 5 days a week, from Sunday to Thursday, starting from 8 am to 3 pm, for the ages from 8 to 12 years old, from 19th to 23rd December 2021, and it will be organised again in the following week, from 26th to 30th December, 2021.

