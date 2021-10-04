WIPO Director General calls for collective action to overcome COVID-19 Pandemic, other global challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) A range of intellectual property-related indicators showed great resilience despite the economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic and World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) work must evolve to mirror this trend toward the increasing centrality of human innovation and creativity as principal drivers of economic growth, WIPO Director General Daren Tang said in opening the WIPO Assemblies.

Hundreds of government delegates, including ministers, and observers attended the inaugural session of the WIPO Assemblies, with many attending in person under strict COVID-19 pandemic protocols and others connecting remotely.

In welcoming the attendees, Mr. Tang outlined his Administration's vision for the future of the Organisation, which he said retained a strong financial position and had weathered the pandemic so far thanks to the adaptability and professionalism of the WIPO personnel.

Citing the Global Innovation Index 2021, Mr. Tang underlined 2020 growth in IP filings, research and development expenditure and venture capital activity, which expanded during the pandemic-related economic turmoil unlike in other recessions, where those indicators also slid.

"At the same time, we face global challenges that threaten the very existence of our lives, and pose an existential challenge to our planet – the pandemic, climate change, unequal growth and others enshrined in the UN Sustainable Development Goals," said Mr. Tang, "In these times, the work of WIPO, and indeed for all of us, cannot be business as usual. In these times, we must harness our energies and deploy our expertise to help to overcome these global challenges as well as lay the foundations for future growth.

"

Mr. Tang said his administration's ambition is to enable all countries – especially developing countries and less-developed countries (LDCs) – to use IP as a powerful tool for economic and social development.

Delegates will consider a wide range of items during the week-long meeting. They include a proposed Program of Work and Budget for the 2022/23 biennium for the Organisation, based on a five-year strategic plan established by Mr. Tang's Administration.

Mr. Tang said that a priority for his administration is reaching groups traditionally under-represented in use of IP, such as youths, women and SMEs.

"As we move forward, we will continue to find new ways of reaching groups such as youth, women and small and medium sized enterprises who have too often been on the margins of the IP ecosystem," he said.

Mr. Tang highlighted a new package of measures supporting member states as they seek to build back better after the pandemic subsides. He also underlined WIPO's stepped-up engagement with the World Health Organisation and the World Trade Organisation, through a trilateral program, to also support those organisations' members amid the pandemic.

"We meet against the backdrop of the greatest challenge humanity has faced in modern times – an inflection point which will come to define our collective future and that of generations to come," he said. "While the path ahead will not be easy, it is through innovation and creativity that we will overcome the pandemic and build back in a fair, inclusive and sustainable way," he said.