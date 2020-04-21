UrduPoint.com
WIPO Launches New Search Facility To Support COVID-19 Innovation Efforts

Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:15 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The World Intellectual Property Organisation, WIPO, has announced the launch of a new search functionality for its global patent database, 'Patentscope', to facilitate the location and retrieval of information contained in published patent documents that may be useful for innovators developing new technologies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WIPO COVID-19 search facility of Patentscope will provide scientists, engineers, public health policymakers, industry actors and members of the general public with an easily accessible source of intelligence for improving the detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases such as the novel coronavirus.

"Given the drastic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on human health and welfare, the world needs easy access to every bit of information available for the successful innovation in the pursuit of vaccines, treatments and cures. Patent documents are rich sources of technological know-how acquired by humans over the centuries," said WIPO Director-General Francis Gurry.

"WIPO's new patent-searching tool will help disseminate information on technologies that others may build upon for the global fight against COVID-19."

At the time of release, the new search facility provides dozens of search queries specially curated by patent information experts who have identified technological areas relevant to the detection, prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Patentscope contains over 83 million patent and related documents, provides comprehensive searching of patent information with multi-lingual search capabilities and an automatic translation system that uses artificial intelligence technologies for highly accurate results.

Via the new COVID-19 functionality, thousands of documents deemed of potential use to innovators working on the pandemic's mitigation efforts would be returned.

