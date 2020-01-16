WiSER Forum highlights role of digitalisation in female empowerment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, hosted its fifth annual Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy, WiSER, Forum on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, 2020.

This year, the forum focused on digitalisation, Artificial Intelligence and the new digital economy, exploring the opportunities and challenges the sustainability industry faces in ensuring female inclusion, through an expert panel and an engaging roundtable discussion session.

The forum was attended by Sheikha Shamma bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for food Security; Homaid Al Shimmari, Mubadala Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer; Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, and Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to IRENA.

Also in attendance were Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi; Dr. Maryam Matar, Chairperson, UAE Genetic Diseases Association; Ismail Abdulla, CEO, STRATA; Rym Abdulla Al Falasy, Secretary-General Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood; Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union; Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Founder and CEO of Madar Farms, and Fatima Al Foora Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Industry.

In his opening remarks, Armen Sarkissian, President of Armenia, said, "Women are the best-kept secret of the potential of humanity. You are the ones that are sustaining our families and our children, our culture and language. By your nature, you are sustainable.

If we can harness this know-how, the thousands of years of building sustainable family relations, we take technology forward."

The forum featured a high-level panel moderated by Dr. Mark Esposito, Member of the Teaching Faculty of Harvard University’s Division of Continuing education and Co-founder of Nexus Frontier. The panellists included Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, Minister of Environment for Rwanda, and Gauri Singh, Deputy Director-General, IRENA.

Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts, delivered the partner remarks. She said, "ADGM has been an active participant in the UAE Gender Balance Council, which integrates women into key roles for national leadership. We strictly apply the tenets of the UAE national equality law, which guarantees women the same constitutional rights as men."

WiSER and ADGM also announced a year-long partnership, which will see them collaborating on a host of events.

Delivering the welcome remarks, Dr. Lamya Al Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand & Strategic Initiatives at Masdar, and WiSER Programme Director, said, "Embracing digitalisation and harnessing the benefits it can bring will be critical to achieving gender parity – which in turn will help us create sustainable societies and achieve all of the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

In addition to a panel discussion, participants had the opportunity to discuss one of four topics: exploring women in the technology industry, the impact of Artificial Intelligence on women in providing employment opportunities, the barriers that women face at the workplace and the importance of giving young girls equal opportunities from a grassroots level.