With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of UNGA80 in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates hosted a Youth Dialogue event on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York, with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in attendance.

The Youth Dialogue, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), convened youth leaders from around the world at the UAE Mission to the United Nations in New York.

The event brought together 40 youth delegates, including students, and Emirati youth based in the United States.

Participants engaged in a wide-ranging dialogue on the most pressing challenges facing their communities today. Discussions explored climate action and environmental justice, peace and conflict prevention, equitable access to education and skills development, and the urgent need to close digital divides and expand opportunity in an increasingly connected world.

The Youth Dialogue event underscored the UAE’s commitment to inclusive, youth-centered engagement, amplifying underrepresented voices and fostering multilateralism. The event built on the success of the inaugural Youth Dialogue, which was held in Brazil during the BRICS Summit in July 2025.

This latest iteration further cements the UAE’s position as a convener of inclusive, intergenerational diplomacy and its long-standing belief in the power of youth-led dialogue and cooperation.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the participants at the Youth Dialogue, highlighting the UAE’s dedication to fostering platforms that prioritise the voices of youth.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that youth are not just future leaders - they are the leaders of today. He noted that young people are demonstrating remarkable courage, creativity, and clarity of purpose as they confront the most urgent challenges of our time. From climate action to digital equity, peacebuilding to education, their voices are indispensable to shaping meaningful and effective global solutions.

As part of the event, a dialogue session was held with the participation of Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr.

Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology. The session was moderated by Afra Al Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at MoFA.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy affirmed that young people are already playing a leading role in areas such as climate action, peacebuilding, digital innovation, and social development. Yet, despite their contributions, they remain underrepresented in global decision-making processes.

She said, “The UAE believes that international cooperation must reflect the lived realities of youth, particularly those from regions most affected by today’s challenges. This dialogue reflects our commitment to diplomacy that listens, learns, and evolves alongside the next generation of leaders.”

The dialogue aimed to capture grassroots perspectives and translate them into actionable insights that can inform global policy discussions. The UAE intends to reflect these youth voices in upcoming multilateral forums, reinforcing its view that inclusion is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity for effective diplomacy.

Discussions centered on the importance of placing youth from around the world at the heart of global decision-making and the belief that the UAE serves as a vital bridge - connecting generations, regions, and sectors. Speakers emphasised that inclusion must be more than a guiding value; it must be treated as a strategic imperative for legitimacy and effectiveness in today’s multilateral systems.

The dialogue also underscored the need to move beyond traditional consultation models, advocating for the co-creation of global solutions with young people as active partners.

The Youth Dialogue series forms part of the UAE’s broader diplomatic strategy to deepen connections across regions, build mutual understanding, and strengthen youth engagement in global governance. The UAE will continue to champion youth leadership and inclusive dialogue as pillars of a more representative and resilient multilateral system.