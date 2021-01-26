UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With Commitment, Solidarity And Embracing Science, We Can Fight Pandemic: Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:45 PM

With commitment, solidarity and embracing science, we can fight pandemic: Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has expressed appreciation for his ministry’s efforts in confronting the coronavirus pandemic, and said that with commitment, awareness, solidarity and the embracement of science "we will be able to tackle the negative repercussions of the pandemic."

His Highness made the comments as he hosted a virtual session with Ministry employees where he expressed his recognition of their valuable efforts during this time.

At the beginning of his speech, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his deep pride and gratitude for the efforts of employees and enthusiasm over the past year.

His Highness said, "Each one of you, and your families, deserve the country's thanks and gratitude. You all have sacrificed your time, effort, and health in dedication to serving the country, serving its citizens and residents; embodying the principles of the United Arab Emirates.

"

Sheikh Abdullah praised the hard work of "colleagues" at the Foreign Ministry, and others at different entities, which include "citizens and residents, employees and volunteers", for practicing caution and listening to the "voice of science", saying "We could be in a difficult situation," otherwise.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the country cannot confront the effects of the pandemic without "awareness, collaboration and the adoption of knowledge."

Addressing MoFAIC employees, he stated, "Your greatest service is in fact to highlight your true good character, which we are proud of."

His Highness concluded his speech by saying, "I owe you and your families and I hope you will consider me a colleague, brother or friend."

The session brought together more than 40 employees from the Ministry's various departments.

Related Topics

United Arab Emirates All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Repub ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

6 minutes ago

‘I’ll step down if it is proven that any trade ..

13 minutes ago

Japanese Defense Minister Dismisses Reports About ..

9 minutes ago

UK Confident of COVID-19 Vaccine Supply to Meet Im ..

9 minutes ago

Vyshinsky, Butina Stage Lone Pickets Outside Latvi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.