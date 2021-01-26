With commitment, solidarity and embracing science, we can fight pandemic: Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has expressed appreciation for his ministry’s efforts in confronting the coronavirus pandemic, and said that with commitment, awareness, solidarity and the embracement of science "we will be able to tackle the negative repercussions of the pandemic."

His Highness made the comments as he hosted a virtual session with Ministry employees where he expressed his recognition of their valuable efforts during this time.

At the beginning of his speech, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his deep pride and gratitude for the efforts of employees and enthusiasm over the past year.

His Highness said, "Each one of you, and your families, deserve the country's thanks and gratitude. You all have sacrificed your time, effort, and health in dedication to serving the country, serving its citizens and residents; embodying the principles of the United Arab Emirates.

"

Sheikh Abdullah praised the hard work of "colleagues" at the Foreign Ministry, and others at different entities, which include "citizens and residents, employees and volunteers", for practicing caution and listening to the "voice of science", saying "We could be in a difficult situation," otherwise.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the country cannot confront the effects of the pandemic without "awareness, collaboration and the adoption of knowledge."

Addressing MoFAIC employees, he stated, "Your greatest service is in fact to highlight your true good character, which we are proud of."

His Highness concluded his speech by saying, "I owe you and your families and I hope you will consider me a colleague, brother or friend."

The session brought together more than 40 employees from the Ministry's various departments.