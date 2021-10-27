Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds Moscow to its network

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultra-low-fare national airline, will add its first Russian destination, Moscow, to its route network.

The flight to Moscow will operate daily services, four times a week starting in December on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, ramping up to seven times a week in February.

The Moscow route brings Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to a total of 33 announced flight destinations since it launched operations in January 2021.

Speaking at the Wings of the Future conference in Moscow today, Jozsef Varadi, Group CEO of Wizz Air, said, "Today’s announcement underlines our commitment to bringing a growing number of low-fare opportunities for Russian travellers, and importantly, Wizz Air’s long-term strategic interest in the Russian market.

With this new route, we are looking forward to opening up a middle Eastern gem to Russian travellers, while allowing them to experience our high-quality service on the young and sustainable fleet of our newest national airline, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi."

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, commented, "We’re pleased to announce Moscow as the latest addition to our route network - the travel route between the UAE and Russia has for a long time been popular and we’re looking forward to increasing traffic between the two countries."