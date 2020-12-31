Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds two new aircraft

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s new national airline, has added two new aircraft taking the fleet count to four.

Abu Dhabi-based airline which will start its inaugural flight on 15th January between Abu Dhabi and Athens, has also welcomed the arrival of new crew members.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings Plc - which is the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe - and operates a fleet of 136 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.