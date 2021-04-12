Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces three new routes to Europe and Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today announced three new routes connecting Abu Dhabi to Belgrade, Sohag and Luxor.

The new destinations offer something for everyone – from beautiful landmarks and delicious cuisine to magnificent ancient ruins and rich history for those who have the appetite for dynamic experiences, exploring new places and culture.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: "Today’s announcement underpins our long-term commitment to providing low fares and high quality onboard experiences to our customers.

The new connection between the capital of the United Arab Emirates and these three new cities within Europe and the middle East will continue to stimulate air traffic demand and support the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector and economic agenda. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our new, green and ultra-efficient fleet."