UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Announces Three New Routes To Europe And Middle East

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces three new routes to Europe and Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today announced three new routes connecting Abu Dhabi to Belgrade, Sohag and Luxor.

The new destinations offer something for everyone – from beautiful landmarks and delicious cuisine to magnificent ancient ruins and rich history for those who have the appetite for dynamic experiences, exploring new places and culture.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: "Today’s announcement underpins our long-term commitment to providing low fares and high quality onboard experiences to our customers.

The new connection between the capital of the United Arab Emirates and these three new cities within Europe and the middle East will continue to stimulate air traffic demand and support the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector and economic agenda. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our new, green and ultra-efficient fleet."

Related Topics

Europe Abu Dhabi Traffic Sohag Luxor Belgrade Van United Arab Emirates Middle East From

Recent Stories

Prosecutors Launch Investigation After Shooting Ne ..

2 minutes ago

French Foreign Minister to Start 3-Day Official Vi ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court postpones routine cases till ..

2 minutes ago

Court removes anti-terrorism clauses in Osma Satti ..

2 minutes ago

GCU launches capacity building workshops for staff ..

2 minutes ago

People throng USC outlets to a subsidy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.