Wizz Air Abu Dhabi begins route to Alexandria on February 22

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) Low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has confirmed the start of its route from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria, Egypt, on 22nd February, 2021.

The connection between Abu Dhabi and Alexandria provides an ultra-low fare travel option for tourists and residents in both UAE and Egypt, with fares starting as low as AED179.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, commented, "Alexandria is an exciting destination steeped in history located on Mediterranean waters. The UAE and Egypt provide a popular travel corridor for residents and tourists in the region, and we are committed to providing options that are more viable and affordable for travellers. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft soon."

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the youngest fleet composed of four brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint.