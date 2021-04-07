UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Commences Flight To Tel Aviv On April 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commences flight to Tel Aviv on April 18

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest UAE national airline, on Wednesday announced its first flight to Tel Aviv on 18th April, 2021, following the announcement that Israel has been added to the green list.

Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, which is also available in Arabic, with fares starting as low as AED99.

The flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv will be available three times per week in April, moving to daily flights in May.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "In light of the recently eased restrictions, I’m delighted to announce the date of the first WIZZ flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv later this month.

"The connection between the two cities is a historic moment – the link between the UAE and Israel will further contribute to the tourism sector and help to diversify the local economy, while bringing new low-fare business and leisure opportunities for travellers."

Related Topics

Business Israel Mobile UAE Abu Dhabi Sale Van April May From Arab

Recent Stories

Two die in Killa Abdullah road mishap

7 minutes ago

National Women's Throwball C'ship in May

7 minutes ago

15 dead in southeastern Kenya road accident

7 minutes ago

Massive Blaze in Southern France Under Control - R ..

7 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, 1,956 reco ..

15 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.