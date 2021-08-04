UrduPoint.com

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Expands Network With Flights To Tirana And Sarajevo

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to Tirana and Sarajevo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a UAE national airline, has announced adding two new destinations to its network, by providing flights to Tirana in Albania and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, bringing its network to a total of 31 routes.

The flights to each destination will commence 11th September and 3rd October respectively.

The flight to Tirana will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, while flights to Sarajevo will operate twice a week on Wednesday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app (also available in Arabic), with fares starting as low as AED 179.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "We continue to add a diverse and eclectic mix of destinations to our network to ensure that there is an appealing travel option for all.

Tirana and Sarajevo are fascinating destinations, rich in culture and both set amid impressive mountainous backdrops."

"When we launched at the start of 2021, we committed to rapid expansion of our network as well as providing viable and ultra-low fare travel for UAE residents and inbound tourists. With 31 routes now on our roster, we continue to deliver on this promise and look forward to welcoming even more travellers onboard our aircraft."

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the youngest fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions, and noise footprint.

Related Topics

Mobile UAE Abu Dhabi Tirana Sale Sarajevo Van Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina UAE Dirham September October Sunday All Arab

Recent Stories

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

10 minutes ago
 Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in ..

Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in recent reshuffle

40 minutes ago
 Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant ..

Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs is a good mov ..

40 minutes ago
 July 2021 marks as the highest performing month fo ..

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month for e-Pay Punjab

43 minutes ago
 Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Huss ..

Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Hussain

54 minutes ago
 Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets sta ..

Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets starts today

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.