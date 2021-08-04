Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to Tirana and Sarajevo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a UAE national airline, has announced adding two new destinations to its network, by providing flights to Tirana in Albania and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, bringing its network to a total of 31 routes.

The flights to each destination will commence 11th September and 3rd October respectively.

The flight to Tirana will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, while flights to Sarajevo will operate twice a week on Wednesday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app (also available in Arabic), with fares starting as low as AED 179.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "We continue to add a diverse and eclectic mix of destinations to our network to ensure that there is an appealing travel option for all.

Tirana and Sarajevo are fascinating destinations, rich in culture and both set amid impressive mountainous backdrops."

"When we launched at the start of 2021, we committed to rapid expansion of our network as well as providing viable and ultra-low fare travel for UAE residents and inbound tourists. With 31 routes now on our roster, we continue to deliver on this promise and look forward to welcoming even more travellers onboard our aircraft."

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the youngest fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions, and noise footprint.