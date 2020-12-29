Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches first flight to Athens on 15th January

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE's newest national airline, on Tuesday confirmed that Athens will be its inaugural destination, with flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport starting on 15th January, 2021.

The airline is also to start flights from Abu Dhabi to Thessaloniki, starting on 4th February, 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "The waiting is almost over for Abu Dhabi fans of our ultra-low fare airline. From 15th January, 2021, a new model of air travel comes to Abu Dhabi, offering new choices and new competition, demonstrating that things are looking up for next year.

"Thanks to the support of the government and our local business partners in Abu Dhabi, we are fully prepared. We have the aircraft, we have the crew, we have the partners, and we are ready to fly. We look forward to building a new travel segment in this important market," he added.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture established between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings plc.

With a fleet composed of brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft, the airline will have the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region.

Wizz Air introduced a new era of sanitised travel across its network this year, with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew.