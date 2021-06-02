UrduPoint.com
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Launches New Route To Chisinau

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE's newest national airline, has announced the launch of its latest route to Chisinau, Moldova, starting on 4th September 2021.

The flight to Chisinau will be operated two times per week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Chisinau is the capital city and the major industrial centre of Moldova, situated along the Bâcu (Byk) River in the south-central part of the country.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "We are happy to announce a new route from Abu Dhabi to Chisinau following the update of the green travel list which included Moldova. As restrictions ease, the travel demand is increasing and we are committed to providing additional travel opportunities to our customers by expanding our current network with new and exciting routes.

With the recent update of the green list of countries, passengers travelling from Moldova do not need to quarantine on arrival in the UAE capital. Passengers will need to take a PCR test on arrival into the UAE, on the sixth day after arriving, and on day 12 for those staying for 12 days or more. Children 12 years of age and younger are exempted unless they show symptoms of coronavirus.

The airline has also introduced a new era of sanitised travel across its network, with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew.

With the launch of Chisinau, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has now on sale 25 destinations.

