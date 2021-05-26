Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches route to Greek tourist hotspot Santorini

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will fly two times per week from the UAE capital to one of Greece’s most stunning travel destinations: the island of Santorini. With Greece and the United Arab Emirates having opened a travel corridor earlier in May, vaccinated travellers can visit the alluring Aegean archipelago without needing to quarantine.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will fly to Santorini from 2nd July 2021 twice per week, every Monday and Friday.

UAE passengers can fly into Greece without needing to quarantine on arrival in the country. They must provide a negative PCR test taken by swab up to 72 hours before the arrival, or hold a certificate of vaccination in English issued by a public authority, children 5 years of age and younger are exempted. The vaccination needs to have been completed at least 14 days before arrival to Greece. The certificate should include the full name of the passenger, the type of vaccine, the number of doses taken and the dates.

When returning to Abu Dhabi, UAE residents and citizens who have been vaccinated for at least 28 days, and have received a vaccine report on the Alhosn app, will be able to fly into the UAE from Greece without having to follow quarantine restrictions.

Passengers will have to take a PCR test 72 hours before departure, alongside taking another PCR test on arrival into the UAE, and another on the sixth day after arriving. Children 12 years of age and younger are exempted.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "With its iconic whitewashed villages and charming blue domed roofs, it’s no surprise that Santorini is an ever-popular destination for travellers the world over. And now, with the UAE and Greece having agreed a travel corridor, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is delivering safe, efficient, hassle-free, and ultra-low fare travel options for UAE residents looking for a Hellenistic holiday."

Passengers are requested to follow social distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimise any possible physical contact at the airport.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operate two other regular flights a week from Abu Dhabi to the Greek cities of Athens and Thessaloniki.