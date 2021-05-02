Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates two flights a week to Greece

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced that it will continue to fly to Greece twice a week. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi currently flies to Thessaloniki every Thursday and as of July will fly twice per week on Thursdays and Sundays, while to Athens every Friday and as of June twice per week on Mondays and Fridays.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is ideally positioned to offer safe, efficient, hassle-free, ultra-low fare travel options. Athens and Thessaloniki provide incredible historic and cultural experiences and we look forward to enabling people to witness all that Greece has to offer."

With a fleet composed of brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft, the airline will have the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region.