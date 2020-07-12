Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi beginning in October

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the United Arab Emirates, announced today that it will fly two new Airbus A321neo aircraft and offer six routes from Abu Dhabi starting 1 October 2020.

Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting at AED 129.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the joint-venture established between ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, has received national carrier status from the UAE government, subject to meeting regulatory standards prior to beginning operations.

Together with the start of sales, the airline is also launching its Arabic website and Arabic mobile app to allow Arabic speaking passengers to search and book tickets online.

The airline has also introduced a range of enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of its passengers and crew.

As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear face masks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves.

Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading disinfection process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution.

Sanitising wipes are handed to each passenger upon entering the aircraft, on-board magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any on-board purchases are encouraged to be made using contactless payments.

Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases online prior to the flight, including checked luggage, WIZZ Priority, and using the fast security track.