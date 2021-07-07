Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly to Baku, Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a national airline of the UAE, has announced its latest route to Baku, Azerbaijan starting on 14th of August 2021.

The launch of the new route will see the airline now fly to 29 destinations. Azerbaijan is currently on Abu Dhabi’s green country list meaning that travellers will not be required to quarantine upon arrival or when returning back to the UAE’s capital.

The flight to Baku will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "We are once again adding a new and exciting destination to our route network.

Baku is a city like no other with a unique fusion of cultures offering a wide variety for everyone, from hospitality, history to F&B. As restrictions across the world start to ease, we continue to provide more travel options for those with a desire to travel – we look forward to seeing you on board soon!"

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the youngest fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions, and noise footprint.

The airline has also introduced a new era of sanitised travel across its network, with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew.