Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced the addition of Krasnodar in Russia to the list of its destinations.

The announcement follows the recent addition of Moscow to the airline’s flight network making Krasnodar the second Russian destination available with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will start operating its flight to Krasnodar from 7th February 2022, two times a week on Mondays and Fridays. With this latest addition, the company will have 34 routes in operation.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said, "We are happy to be adding rapidly to our route network - we are really ramping up operations since travel restrictions eased in and out of the UAE’s capital. Krasnodar brings another exciting opportunity for travellers to explore eclectic and culturally diverse cities at ultra-low fares.

Alexey Starostin, CEO of "Aerodynamics" LLC, managing сompany of Krasnodar, Sochi and Anapa Airports, said, "We are pleased to welcome a new foreign carrier at Krasnodar International Airport - Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which will operate direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Krasnodar from February 2022. We are confident that the new route will be popular among not only residents of the Krasnodar Region, but also among residents of nearby cities due to convenient location of Krasnodar airport and its catchment area. As Airline is continuously developing its route network from Abu Dhabi, passengers can connect in Abu Dhabi to other flights of Wizz Air, for example to Bahrain, Oman and other countries. At the same time, Krasnodar region can become a new hot spot for tourists from the UAE."