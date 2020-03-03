Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will boost local tourism, economy, says DCT official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will attract more international visitors and boost local economy, according to a top UAE official.

"The launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi later this year is very much welcomed by the Department of Culture and Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi. Having another dedicated low-cost airline operating from Abu Dhabi International Airport will undoubtedly allow more visitors to travel here to experience for themselves what our exceptional destination has to offer,'' said Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi, about the launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

''Also, as we step up our preparations for the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE in 2021, we are confident that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and our other airline partners will all assist us in our mandate to boost the local economy through the sustained growth of the tourism and travel sector," he added.

Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company announced on Monday that it concluded the definitive agreement with its partner Wizz Air Holdings Plc, Europe’s fastest growing and greenest airline, to jointly establish Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. The low-cost airline is set to launch its operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport in Fall 2020.