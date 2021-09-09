UrduPoint.com

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s Inaugural Flight To Bahrain Takes Off

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:45 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s inaugural flight to Bahrain takes off

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s inaugural flight to Manama, Bahrain commenced today departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) and arriving in Bahrain International Airport (BAH). The new route will strengthen connectivity within the GCC by providing an alternative and ultra-low fare travel option for passengers between the two Gulf countries.

The first flight to Bahrain closely follows the recent announcement made by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations, effective on Sunday, 5 September 2021. This welcome announcement indicates a positive outlook for the travel and tourism industry in Abu Dhabi.

Since launching at the start of the year, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced a wide range of exciting routes to and from the UAE capital. These include Athens, Alexandria, Bahrain, Belgrade, Odesa, Sarajevo, Tirana and a number of others (see full list of routes here), with demand expected to increase following the change in travel guidelines.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: "Today is an important milestone for us at Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and we are pleased to mark the occasion alongside our partners – Abu Dhabi Airport Company (ADAC) and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC). The addition of the Abu Dhabi-Manama route provides a low-fare travel option for those wishing to fly the popular Gulf travel route.

This new destination is the first route to be added to our flying roster since this week’s update to the travel guidelines regarding vaccinated passengers – it is an exciting moment for us all!"

Shareef Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, commented: "Today is another great step forward in the transformation journey of Abu Dhabi International Airport into a global transport hub, and we congratulate our colleagues and partners at Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on their inaugural flight to The Kingdom of Bahrain. This development will connect our customers to new and exciting destinations and has been made possible by the hard work of all our team, implementing our comprehensive health and safety programme, across all of Abu Dhabi airports."

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: "It is our pleasure to welcome Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to Bahrain International Airport and are certain it will be a popular choice with travelers at both ends of the route. Bahrain Airport Company is committed to strengthening our national airport’s global connections, to help boost tourism and the GCC economies. This is also yet another indicator that travel for business and pleasure is returning to normality as travel restrictions ease."

The flight to Bahrain International Airport (BIA) will operate three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Related Topics

Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Tirana Manama Sarajevo Alexandria Athens Belgrade Van Bahrain Hub September Sunday All From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Indian counterpart discuss parliamen ..

Saqr Ghobash, Indian counterpart discuss parliamentary cooperation

12 seconds ago
 Emirates to resume services to Saudi Arabia and St ..

Emirates to resume services to Saudi Arabia and St Petersburg

45 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

1 hour ago
 Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

1 hour ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

1 hour ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.