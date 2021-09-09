Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s inaugural flight to Bahrain takes off

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s inaugural flight to Manama, Bahrain commenced today departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) and arriving in Bahrain International Airport (BAH). The new route will strengthen connectivity within the GCC by providing an alternative and ultra-low fare travel option for passengers between the two Gulf countries.

The first flight to Bahrain closely follows the recent announcement made by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations, effective on Sunday, 5 September 2021. This welcome announcement indicates a positive outlook for the travel and tourism industry in Abu Dhabi.

Since launching at the start of the year, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced a wide range of exciting routes to and from the UAE capital. These include Athens, Alexandria, Bahrain, Belgrade, Odesa, Sarajevo, Tirana and a number of others (see full list of routes here), with demand expected to increase following the change in travel guidelines.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: "Today is an important milestone for us at Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and we are pleased to mark the occasion alongside our partners – Abu Dhabi Airport Company (ADAC) and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC). The addition of the Abu Dhabi-Manama route provides a low-fare travel option for those wishing to fly the popular Gulf travel route.

This new destination is the first route to be added to our flying roster since this week’s update to the travel guidelines regarding vaccinated passengers – it is an exciting moment for us all!"

Shareef Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, commented: "Today is another great step forward in the transformation journey of Abu Dhabi International Airport into a global transport hub, and we congratulate our colleagues and partners at Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on their inaugural flight to The Kingdom of Bahrain. This development will connect our customers to new and exciting destinations and has been made possible by the hard work of all our team, implementing our comprehensive health and safety programme, across all of Abu Dhabi airports."

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: "It is our pleasure to welcome Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to Bahrain International Airport and are certain it will be a popular choice with travelers at both ends of the route. Bahrain Airport Company is committed to strengthening our national airport’s global connections, to help boost tourism and the GCC economies. This is also yet another indicator that travel for business and pleasure is returning to normality as travel restrictions ease."

The flight to Bahrain International Airport (BIA) will operate three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.