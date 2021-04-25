UrduPoint.com
Wizz Air Launches Its Chatbot Amelia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Wizz Air launches its chatbot Amelia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing airline announced the introduction of its chatbot, Amelia, a new virtual assistant to enable customers to easily acquire information related to their flights and other useful general information.

Wizz Air’s new chatbot was inspired by Amelia Earhart, the American aviation pioneer who was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

The chatbot function is currently available in English for a limited number of issues, however, it is gradually rolled out to cover a continuously growing number of topics to more and more customers visiting wizzair.

com.

Zsuzsa Poos, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Wizz Air, commented, "I am delighted to introduce Amelia, our virtual assistant who is a real gamechanger in Wizz Air’s customer experience solutions. Automating and digitalizing our processes is key in delivering ever-higher customer satisfaction. Wizz Air is dedicated to broadening Amelia’s expertise and to supporting our passengers with an always expanding array of self-service options to manage their travel details. Let’s welcome Amelia on board."

