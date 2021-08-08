Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) Wizz Air announced on Sunday that it is ramping up pilot recruitment across its network, with plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030. The airline has already trained over 150 additional pilots to fly over 100 percent of pre-COVID-19 capacity this summer. It aims to recruit over 300 more by the end of this year, according to the airline's statement.

Wizz Air, a growing European low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 142 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

Pilots joining Wizz Air will have the opportunity to operate the airline’s growing fleet of young, modern and sustainable Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft on over 800 routes, to 191 destinations in 49 countries.

Wizz Air is committed to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next ten years, creating a wealth of opportunities for pilots looking for rapid career progression, a competitive salary, industry-leading training and development, an indefinite and secure contract, and a variety of flexible and fixed roster patterns.

Besides intense pilot recruitment, Wizz Air continues to recruit cabin crew members across its 43 bases to meet its growth plans.

Heiko Holm, Chief Operations Officer of Wizz Air, said, "We are pleased to be recruiting for thousands of new pilot positions at an exciting time for Wizz Air, as we continue to grow our presence across Europe and beyond. Whether a seasoned pilot with 20 years of experience, or an aspiring pilot with no previous aviation experience, we are committed to supporting our crew with a clear career path and opportunities to quickly develop. For ambitious candidates looking to join a fantastic team and work for one of the fastest-growing airlines in Europe, don’t hesitate to apply today!"