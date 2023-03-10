UrduPoint.com

WJMES 2023 Continues To Bedazzle Visitors With Exquisite Designs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 07:15 PM

WJMES 2023 continues to bedazzle visitors with exquisite designs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) The Watch and Jewellery middle East Show (WJMES) continues to dazzle visitors at Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), offering visitors unique opportunities in one of the largest and most prominent gold and jewellery events in the country and the region.

The exhibition's 51st edition, which runs until 12th March, boasts a unique display of many international posh designs of the finest jewellery, rare gold works, unique diamonds, and deluxe watches, presented by hundreds of local and international watch and jewellery houses.

WJMES is displaying the 21-carat ring Najmat Taiba (Taiba Star) gold ring, the largest in the world at 66 kilogrammes, which is encrusted with over five kilogrammes of Swarovski stones and presented by Taiba Jewellery.

The Italian Fani Gioeilli's stand showcases a fancy select collection of Italian jewellery and gold designs, including necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

Also glittering in the event are the unique designs of Indian gold and jewellery inspired by Indian heritage and culture, especially with the fact that the exhibition hosts over 60 Indian jewellery houses, most eminent of whom are Ramesh Jewellers who are presenting a wide range of bespoke gold designs inlaid with white sapphires, emeralds, and opals.

Shueibi Jewellery, on the other hand, exhibit exclusively elegant pieces of gold and gems, including the Al Marzam collection, inspired by the reflection of light on Al Meria’s diamond-encrusted necklace and contains half a kilogramme of gold and 150 carats of the world's best diamonds, in addition to the Ajeed Al Reem collection, which is inspired by Emirati heritage and culture.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the participants' showcasing of their exclusive and rare designs and best production of gold and jewellery stems from their keenness to excel in this leading regional event and to make their participation as distinctive as it gets, enhancing their marketing opportunities, especially that the event attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Al Midfa added that the exhibition will have many more surprises in the days to come, including many displays of the finest collections of diamond, gold, platinum, pearls, silver and precious stones.

The exhibition also shines with such surprises for its visitors like giving them chances for winning valuable prizes, including 1 kilogramme of gold and sets of jewellery and diamonds.

