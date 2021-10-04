UrduPoint.com

WJMES Kicks Off Tomorrow At Expo Centre Sharjah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:15 PM

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) The 48th edition of the Watch and Jewellery middle East Show (WJMES), organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will kick off tomorrow with the participation of nearly 300 exhibitors of world-leading companies of the watch and jewellery design and manufacturing, alongside the participation of local jewellers and Emirati designers.

Spanning over an area of 30,000 square metres, this year's edition of the show includes national pavilions for a number of world-leading countries in the gold industry, such as Italy, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and Thailand.

The event is also featuring leading companies and famous brands from the USA, the UK, Bahrain, China, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Pakistan, Yemen, Turkey, Brazil and Malta, in addition to dozens of Emirati companies.

Apart from being a perfect platform to ink deals and forge partnerships, the WJMES showcases products of jewellery, gemstones, pearls, and watches inspired by contemporary trends, traditions, and different cultures around the world with the possibility of direct purchase.

For the first time, the Emirati Jewellers Group will present a number of introductory workshops on the art and craft of making jewellery, including the art of electrochemical etching on metals, the art of sawing metal and inlaying stones, and methods of drawing and colouring gemstones.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA World Thailand Turkey China Canada Yemen Sharjah Hong Kong Singapore Italy Bahrain Brazil United Kingdom Japan Saudi Arabia Lebanon Lithuania Malta Middle East Chamber Gold Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

29 minutes ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

30 minutes ago
 Arada begins work on second phase of family entert ..

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljad ..

31 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Mini ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Minister in Wahat Al Karama

31 minutes ago
 Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable a ..

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable at PKR 17,999/-

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.