UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WMCC Chairman Meets Cambodian Minister Of State For Labour And Vocational Education

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:15 AM

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State for Labour and Vocational Education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2020) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, WMCC, today met, at the council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Datuk Othsman Hassan, Minister of State for Labour and Vocational Education of Cambodia and President of the Development Corporation for Cambodian Muslims.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation between the council and the Muslim community in Cambodia, as well as of exchanging experiences in consolidating social harmony, peace, tolerance and coexistence in Muslim societies. They also discussed the importance of spreading the values of moderation and religious dialogue around the world.

Both sides then talked about how to activate the role of vocational education in the development of Muslim societies and achieve the full integration of Muslims in their home countries.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the council’s mission to achieve intellectual and cultural change in Muslim societies around the world, by encouraging their members to be true partners in building civilisations and advocating peace, tolerance, coexistence and giving.

Hassan praised the council’s role in spreading the values of coexistence and citizenship and facing the discourse of hate and extremism around the world.

The council is an international non-governmental organisation based in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. It aims to gather relevant organisations and societies working in Muslim societies, renew their thinking, and improve their performance to achieve the goal of integrating Muslim societies in their countries.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Cambodia Citizenship Muslim Labour

Recent Stories

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

20 minutes ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

20 minutes ago

Trump Says NATO Should Be Expanded to Include Midd ..

20 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar meets Japanese deputy FM; highlights ..

20 minutes ago

Japanese, Iranian Defense Ministers Discuss Ongoin ..

20 minutes ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain optimistic for amendment in ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.