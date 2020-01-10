WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State for Labour and Vocational Education

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2020) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, WMCC, today met, at the council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Datuk Othsman Hassan, Minister of State for Labour and Vocational Education of Cambodia and President of the Development Corporation for Cambodian Muslims.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation between the council and the Muslim community in Cambodia, as well as of exchanging experiences in consolidating social harmony, peace, tolerance and coexistence in Muslim societies. They also discussed the importance of spreading the values of moderation and religious dialogue around the world.

Both sides then talked about how to activate the role of vocational education in the development of Muslim societies and achieve the full integration of Muslims in their home countries.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the council’s mission to achieve intellectual and cultural change in Muslim societies around the world, by encouraging their members to be true partners in building civilisations and advocating peace, tolerance, coexistence and giving.

Hassan praised the council’s role in spreading the values of coexistence and citizenship and facing the discourse of hate and extremism around the world.

The council is an international non-governmental organisation based in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. It aims to gather relevant organisations and societies working in Muslim societies, renew their thinking, and improve their performance to achieve the goal of integrating Muslim societies in their countries.