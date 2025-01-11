WMO Confirms 2024 As Warmest Year On Record
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 12:30 AM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has confirmed that 2024 is the warmest year on record, with the past ten years all being in the Top Ten, in an extraordinary streak of record-breaking temperatures.
In a report published today, the WMO said that this finding is based on six international datasets, mainly the European Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), Japan Meteorological Agency, NASA, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the UK’s Met Office in collaboration with the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia (HadCRUT), and Berkeley Earth.
The report indicated that the global average surface temperature was 1.
55 °C (with a margin of uncertainty of ± 0.13 °C) above the 1850-1900 average, according to WMO’s consolidated analysis of the six datasets. This means that this year was the first Calendar year with a global mean temperature of more than 1.5 °C above the 1850-1900 average.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “Individual years pushing past the 1.5 degree limit do not mean the long-term goal is shot. It means we need to fight even harder to get on track.”
“Blazing temperatures in 2024 require trailblazing climate action in 2025, There's still time to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe,” he added.
Recent Stories
WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record
Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo
Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza
Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms
UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..
Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..
Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires
2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK
MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment
US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in
Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport system: Provincial Minister for ..
UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 15
More Stories From Middle East
-
WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record5 minutes ago
-
Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza50 minutes ago
-
Israeli airstrike kills two, injures four in southern Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives sheikhs, officials, citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain4 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with United States, offers condolences over victims of wildfires4 hours ago
-
Over 300 keynotes, panels, main sessions at 1 Billion Followers Summit’s third edition4 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed visits DUPHAT 2025, witnesses launching of pharmaceutical college4 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed issues decree forming Board of Trustees of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation5 hours ago
-
SEF 2025 to host 300+ leaders from 45 countries6 hours ago
-
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2025 features stellar line-up with seven top 20 players6 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazil's Minister of Mines and Energy7 hours ago
-
UAE winter tourism shines with vibrant festivals7 hours ago