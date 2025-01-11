WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has confirmed that 2024 is the warmest year on record, with the past ten years all being in the Top Ten, in an extraordinary streak of record-breaking temperatures.

In a report published today, the WMO said that this finding is based on six international datasets, mainly the European Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), Japan Meteorological Agency, NASA, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the UK’s Met Office in collaboration with the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia (HadCRUT), and Berkeley Earth.

The report indicated that the global average surface temperature was 1.

55 °C (with a margin of uncertainty of ± 0.13 °C) above the 1850-1900 average, according to WMO’s consolidated analysis of the six datasets. This means that this year was the first Calendar year with a global mean temperature of more than 1.5 °C above the 1850-1900 average.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “Individual years pushing past the 1.5 degree limit do not mean the long-term goal is shot. It means we need to fight even harder to get on track.”

“Blazing temperatures in 2024 require trailblazing climate action in 2025, There's still time to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe,” he added.