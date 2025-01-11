Open Menu

WMO Confirms 2024 As Warmest Year On Record

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 12:30 AM

WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has confirmed that 2024 is the warmest year on record, with the past ten years all being in the Top Ten, in an extraordinary streak of record-breaking temperatures.

In a report published today, the WMO said that this finding is based on six international datasets, mainly the European Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), Japan Meteorological Agency, NASA, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the UK’s Met Office in collaboration with the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia (HadCRUT), and Berkeley Earth.

The report indicated that the global average surface temperature was 1.

55 °C (with a margin of uncertainty of ± 0.13 °C) above the 1850-1900 average, according to WMO’s consolidated analysis of the six datasets. This means that this year was the first Calendar year with a global mean temperature of more than 1.5 °C above the 1850-1900 average.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “Individual years pushing past the 1.5 degree limit do not mean the long-term goal is shot. It means we need to fight even harder to get on track.”

“Blazing temperatures in 2024 require trailblazing climate action in 2025, There's still time to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe,” he added.

Related Topics

UK Weather World Berkeley Japan All Top

Recent Stories

WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

5 minutes ago
 Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water bu ..

Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo

42 minutes ago
 Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases su ..

Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza

50 minutes ago
 Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms

Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms

42 minutes ago
 UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on ..

UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..

60 minutes ago
 Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provi ..

Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..

60 minutes ago
Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

60 minutes ago
 2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highw ..

2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK

60 minutes ago
 MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment

MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment

60 minutes ago
 US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitim ..

US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in

2 hours ago
 Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport sy ..

Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport system: Provincial Minister for ..

2 hours ago
 UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hem ..

UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 15

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East