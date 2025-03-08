Open Menu

WMO Launches IClimateAction To Strengthen Global Climate Intelligence

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 01:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) GENEVA, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), in partnership with the Global Climate Observing System (GCOS), the Group on Earth Observations (GEO), and the European Commission, launched the iClimateAction project at WMO headquarters and online.

Backed by Horizon Europe Work Programme 2023-2025, the project unites WMO with the Global Climate Observing System (GCOS), the Group on Earth Observations (GEO), and the European Commission to close critical gaps in Earth observation.

At a time when climate challenges are escalating, iClimateAction tackles fragmentation in climate data collection and accessibility. By standardizing Essential Climate Variables (ECVs) and improving interoperability across observation networks, the initiative ensures that climate intelligence becomes more actionable for scientists, policymakers, and communities worldwide.

iClimateAction aligns with flagship efforts such as Early Warnings for All and the Global Greenhouse Gas Watch, reinforcing global resilience against climate hazards. It also supports key GEO initiatives, including the Global Heat Resilience Service and the Global Ecosystems Atlas, transforming climate data into life-saving strategies. Coinciding with WMO’s 75th anniversary celebrations in 2025, the project’s launch highlights the organization’s ongoing dedication to science-driven innovation and stronger collaborations for a sustainable future.

With 193 member states and territories set to benefit, iClimateAction paves the way for smarter, science-driven climate action—turning data into impact.

