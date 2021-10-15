Women filmmakers have made their mark in the film industry

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2021) Women filmmakers had had contributed positively to the Emirati film industry through sheer dint of their creativity and hard work, according to participants speaking during a panel discussion entitled, 'The Role of Women in Films’, on the sidelines of the 8th Sharjah International Film Festival (SIFF 2021), on Thursday, October 14.

During the session, moderated by media personality Asma Hassouni, Emirati filmmakers Rihana Al Hashemi and Rasha Amer said there were ample opportunities for the younger generation of women to gain experience in the cinema sector if they are committed to producing films.

Al Hashemi, co-founder of Mishka Writer's Room, shared her 6-year journey in the field, saying that she focused on scriptwriting due to her passion for infusing the local culture and values in her films. She said it was important that writers should creatively try to reflect the true identity of their communities in their scripts.

Though she has no formal education in the field, Al Hashemi said she had learnt the techniques of filmmaking and scripting by attending various workshops. She advised young generations aspiring to venture into the film industry to take advantage of those workshops offered by many UAE institutions, especially the Sharjah-based FUNN, to develop and hone their creative skills. She pointed out the importance of gaining skillsets in the specific department of filmmaking they were interested in, all of which played a vital role in the making of a film.

On the challenges facing women in the film industry, Al Hashemi said: "Unlike a regular job, working in the cinema sector requires a filmmaker to be at outdoor locations at odd hours.

Filmmakers have to depend on the unstinting support and understanding of their families and community. However, this also applies to men in the field."

Speaking about her experiences in the film industry, Rasha Amer, director and founder of She Film, said she selects meaningful stories that can create an impact and increase audience awareness. She emphasised that a woman's achievements in the industry depended on her experience and skills, and not her gender.

Amer, who focuses on documentary films, revealed that she was working on a film that she hoped to showcase at an upcoming edition of SIFF. She noted that festivals played a very large role in receiving exposure to films made by new filmmakers.

On the impact of the pandemic on women in the film industry, she pointed out that prior to COVID-19, females in the sector, in general, and in photography, in particular, had to work extremely hard to assert their presence. While the situation remained difficult, the pandemic had provided an opportunity for women to demonstrate their skills by documenting on film the tremendous efforts of first responders in the health sector.

Organised by FUNN - Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children, SIFF 2021 hosted 80 films from 38 countries, including 6 world premieres, 35 middle East and 3 GCC premieres, and four films being shown for the first time in the UAE. The festival concludes Friday.