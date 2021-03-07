Women have played a pivotal role in development and journey of UAE: DoH chief

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) Since the dawn of the Union, the UAE has stood out as a beacon of hope for the advancement and empowerment of women and they have played a pivotal role in the development and journey of the UAE, stated Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), on the occasion of International Women's Day (IWD), which is celebrated on 8th March every year.

"Today, we are celebrating the bedrock of our society, we are celebrating the mother who is the backbone of the family and the nucleus of our society. We are celebrating women across fields and sectors, celebrating female students who are paving a path towards future discovery and leadership. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I hope we all join together to celebrate women everywhere."

He explained, "Since the dawn of the Union, the UAE has stood out as a beacon of hope for the advancement and empowerment of women. Women have played a pivotal role in the development and journey of the UAE. Over the past fifty years, you, as Emirati women, have continued your unwavering efforts to adorn our nation with glory and pride and give more and unconditionally for the sake of your homeland. Today, you continue to be a key component of the ambitious vision that the UAE has set for the next fifty years."

Al Hamed continued, "We will follow in the footsteps of our wise leadership, may God protect them, to continue supporting and empowering women.

I am honoured to extend my warmest congratulations to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and "Mother of the Nation," on this occasion. She has set a true example all around the world of the endeavours to support women and boost their role and status within the society."

He added, "We are here today, witnessing yet another example of the role that women play in the face of health challenges and as a core part of our first line of defence against the COVID-19 pandemic. We thank all of our sisters who contributed to safeguarding the health and safety of all members of our community. Today, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, I take this opportunity to express my most sincere respect and appreciation for your great efforts in various fields and especially in the healthcare sector."

This year’s theme for the International Day, "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world", celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the pandemic.