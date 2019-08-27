Women hold highest political, executive, legislative and senior leadership positions: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, stated that Emirati Women's Day is an annual occasion to celebrate the pioneering and distinguished experience of Emirati women, supported by the UAE’s leadership.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who is the builder of the UAE's renaissance, was keen to support and empower women and remove the obstacles facing their progress.

He also highlighted the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to empower women, which is being achieved through the launch of ambitious programmes for women that enabled them to become key partners, along with men, in all areas of national work.

Women hold the highest political, executive, legislative and senior leadership positions related to strategy and decision-making, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the decision of the "Mother of the UAE," H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to allocate a day to celebrate Emirati women on 28th August of every year.

"When talking about Emirati women and their major achievements, we must mention Sheikha Fatima, who is responsible for raising the stature of Emirati women and adopted the unique approach of the nations’ founder to achieve development, due to his belief that women are half of society and are active members of the country," he further added.

He then pointed out that Sheikha Fatima presented a unique model of women’s empowerment, caring for children and supporting the family, which are acclaimed by the region and the rest of the world.

"During the Year of Tolerance, Emirati women are playing an active role in society. They are proud of the homeland and are symbols of tolerance and giving, with the patience and ability to educate young people," he said in conclusion.