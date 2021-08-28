UrduPoint.com

Women Make Over 25 Percent Of The Total Workforce In Tawazun Holding: Tareq Al Hosani

28th August 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) Women make over 25 percent of the total workforce in Tawazun Holding, while accounting for 10 percent of technical and technology related jobs in the company, said Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council.

He added that Tawazun Holding’s management believes in the important role of women and seeks to provide opportunities for them to develop their technical and administrative capabilities, in order to contribute to the company’s growth.

In a statement to mark the Emirati Women’s Day - celebrated this year under the theme "Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for Next 50 Years" – Al Hosani indicated that Tawazun Holding Company is keen on supporting and enhancing Emirati competencies and expertise in various fields.

"Tawazun Holding is proud of its highly competent and experienced Emirati workforce, who are capable of managing the company's portfolio and contributing to its future growth plans in a highly professional manner," he said.

Tareq Al Hosani noted that Tawazun Holding has been working to attract national talent and to develop their skills through a host of training programmes, in collaboration with Tawazun Economic Council, as well as local and international businesses and the academia.

He underlined the initiatives taken by Tawazun Holding to empower its female employees, in line with the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women, which aims to provide a framework for positioning the UAE among the most advanced countries in the area of women's empowerment.

He emphasised that Tawazun Holding, and its portfolio companies, International Golden Group (IGG), Trust International, Tawazun Technology and Innovation (TTI), Strategic Development Fund (SDF) and Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), will continue their Emiratisation processes in various specialties, including investing in the future of women in technology.

"Today, Emirati women hold positions of influence and leadership, which are admired around the world. Throughout the past 50 years, UAE women have contributed proactively to the country’s journey of progress and development."

He hailed keen support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Emirati women account for 27 percent of cabinet ministers and 50 percent of the Federal National Council members, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to ensure women are participating in decision-making at a national level.

The UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day on 28 August of each year, to recognise the contribution of the nation’s women in developing and advancing the country.

