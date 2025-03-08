Women Play Critical Role In Agrifood Systems: UN
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) ROME, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Programme (WFP) together marked International Women's Day 2025 at an event today, reiterating their strong commitment to the empowerment of women and girls, particularly in the context of the fight against hunger.
The three UN Rome-based agencies met under this year's theme, "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment" to underscore the importance of ensuring meaningful change and support that allows every person around the world to thrive.
International Women's Day is a global day to commemorate and uphold women's achievements and raise awareness about the challenges they face. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most widely endorsed blueprint for women's and girls' rights worldwide.
Since 1995, the world has seen progress for women and girls, notably the establishment of legal reforms that protect women from violence and discrimination, an increase in women's representation in political and decision-making positions, strides towards women’s financial inclusion, and improved access to education and health facilities.
However, the global prevalence of food insecurity remains consistently higher among women than among men and the world is not on track to reach any of the global nutrition targets by 2030.
The Rome-based agencies come together annually for the International Women's Day event to demonstrate their joint commitment to promoting equality and women's empowerment which is crucial when it comes to tackling poverty and food insecurity, and building resilient and sustainable agrifood systems that benefit everyone.
“Women play a critical role in agrifood systems, yet they face persistent barriers to accessing resources, technology and opportunities. At FAO, we strongly believe that closing these gaps is not just a matter of fairness, but an economic imperative,” said FAO Assistant Director-General and Chief Scientist ad interim, Beth Crawford.
"Women’s economic empowerment is crucial for a broad array of development goals and for ensuring their own resilience, the resilience of their communities, and more sustainable food systems," said Gérardine Mukeshimana, IFAD's Vice-President. "Investing in women is not just the right thing to do; it is an essential element for improving food security, reducing poverty, and achieving prosperity in rural communities.”
“Women and girls are disproportionately affected by conflict and disasters,” said Valerie Guarnieri, WFP Assistant Executive Director. “WFP works to ensure they have access to nutritious food and to build their resilience to withstand future shocks. When we invest in women and girls, we nurture families and communities. We can win the battle against hunger and malnutrition by supporting women to take the lead.”
FAO, IFAD and WFP reaffirm their commitment to empowering women and girls worldwide with the objective of building a more resilient, and sustainable future for all.
Recent Stories
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Women play critical role in agrifood systems: UN2 minutes ago
-
Record drop in children being born in EU in 202332 minutes ago
-
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek47 minutes ago
-
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign1 hour ago
-
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign1 hour ago
-
China hits back at Canada with fresh agriculture tariffs1 hour ago
-
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability1 hour ago
-
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces6 hours ago
-
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN12 hours ago
-
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 202512 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation12 hours ago
-
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in Humanities; Members ..13 hours ago