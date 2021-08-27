UrduPoint.com

Women Play Key Role In UAE's Diplomatic Achievements: Abdullah Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:45 PM

Women play key role in UAE's diplomatic achievements: Abdullah bin Zayed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI, 27th August 2021 (WAM) - Emirati women are playing a key role in positioning the UAE's diplomacy, maintaining excellent regional and international partnerships and registering significant achievements, said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In a statement to mark Emirati Women's Day, Sheikh Abdullah expressed the confidence that Emirati women will continue their ambitious contributions to the UAE's goals towards the next 50 years.

"Emirati women currently assume various diplomatic positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Women represent 42.5 percent of the ministry's workforce.

The UAE's diplomatic corps includes nine female ambassadors and a consul-general, who actively contribute to the country's positive image abroad," he added.

Underlining the achievements, Sheikh Abdullah said, they truly translated into the wise vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and were in line with the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women in the UAE for 2015-2021, launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Emirati women are capable of reinforcing the UAE's ambitious journey to the future, he said in conclusion.

