Women Will Continue To Be Symbol Of Strength, Generosity: Sheikha Fatima
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), sent a message of pride and honour to women in the UAE and around the world on the International Women’s Day.
H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak emphasised that women have always been and will continue to be a symbol of strength and generosity, as well as a key partner in the nation's journey of progress and development. Throughout history, they have demonstrated their ability to achieve accomplishments in various fields, becoming an example of excellence and creativity.
On this occasion, which is observed on 8th March every year, H.H. Sheikha Fatima affirmed that the United Arab Emirates takes great pride in the distinguished status Emirati women have attained, thanks to the vision and support of the wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and their fellow members of the Supreme Council of the Union and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Charman of the Presidential Court.
Their support has empowered women and provided them with opportunities to contribute effectively to the nation's advancement and prosperity.
H.H. added, "On this day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my dear daughters for their dedication and efforts in their honourable journey of building the society and shaping the future. I urge them to continue working with determination and ambition, constantly striving for excellence, as they are the foundation of a nation’s progress and development. Every year, you remain a source of inspiration. Every year, you grow stronger. And every year, women in the UAE and around the world continue their journey toward a brighter future."
On 8th March 2025, the international family celebrates International Women’s Day under the theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” This year’s theme calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and a feminist future where no one is left behind. Central to this vision is empowering the next generation—youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls—as catalysts for lasting change.
